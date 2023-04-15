Pawan Kalyan And Sujeeth's 'OG' Shoot Begins In Bombay Today

Tollywood's iconic actor Pawan Kalyan owns a separate swag and he always rocks on the silver screens with his ultimate screen presence. He is already busy with Krish's Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh movies. He also announced his new movie with Sahoo fame Sujeeth and the movie is tentatively titled as 'OG'. Off late, the makers of this movie dropped big news of the day stating that the shooting of this film has been kick-started today in Bombay and the power star will join the sets in a few days. Along with sharing this big news, they also shared a concept video and took the expectations bar a notch higher.

Along with sharing the promo, they also wrote, "We are beginning the shoot of our film #OG today in Bombay… https://youtu.be/oIUzyrGUDQo The #OG @PawanKalyan garu will be joining us next week @sujeethsign @dop007 @MusicThaman #ASPrakash @DVVMovies #FireStormIsComing #TheyCallHimOG".

The concept video is all amazing as it showcased filmmaker Sujeeth penning the script and looked modish playing with grenades, bullets, a sword and a gun. This promo raised the expectations on the movie. Even music director SS Thaman's BGM is just next level.

He also shared the promo and wrote, "Here is OUR #OG StartED It's BLOCKBUSTER JOURNEY TODAY. My Respect & Love to Our Dear #Leader Shri #PowerStar @PawanKalyan Gaaru Craziest Team @sujeethsign @dop007 #SoundofOG is Here #FireStormIsComing". Pawan Kalyan will join the sets in the next week.

The movie is tentatively titled as 'OG' and will be directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame. It will be bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. SS Thaman will score the tunes for this untitled movie. The regular shooting of this movie began today! And as said, Pawan is all set to essay the role of gangster in this movie.



