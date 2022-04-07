Pawan Kalyan back in ‘action’ for ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’

Tollywood hero Pawan Kalyan, who was buoyed by the success of his recent movie 'Bheemla Nayak', had taken a brief break post its release.



Now that the 'Badri' actor has wrapped up his political meetings, he has joined the sets of his upcoming movie 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'.

Ahead of his shooting, Pawan Kalyan has been rehearsing a high-voltage action sequence under the supervision of stunt director Todor Lazarov, who earlier worked for 'RRR'.

Pawan, who is a trained martial arts performer, is seen brushing his skills for the action sequence for the movie. The pictures from the training spot have gone viral on social media.

'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', directed by the talented filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, will have actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who will appear as the female lead.

Produced by Mega Surya Production, the pan-India movie has MM Keeravani's music.