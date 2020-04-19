Pawan Kalyan & Balakrishna on the same page!

Tollywood: Power Star Pawan Kalyan is currently busy working on an exciting film Vakeel Saab. Ananya Nagalla, Anjali and Nivetha Thomas are acting in the crucial roles of the movie. The film unit included a special flashback track for the actor where he will have some scenes with his romantic interest. The film unit is not able to cast a star heroine for the project. Shruti Hassan is approached for the same but she is showing no interest. A couple of other heroines are busy now.

On the other side, Balakrishna's new movie is taking place under the direction of Boyapati Srinu. Both the actor and director duo are also finding a heroine for the movie. Many star heroines are approached but it did not work out. Right now, the film unit decided to get a new heroine on board. The final decision will be taken once the lock down comes to an end.

Thus, there is no clarity on who will come on board for the project for both the films. Pawan and Balakrishna are almost on the same page, in terms of getting a heroine on board.