Pawan Kalyan Gets Back To Martial Arts Practice After Two Long Decades

Tollywood's ace actor Pawan Kalyan is busy with lined-up movies. Presently he is working with ace filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi for the Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie. As Pawan is essaying the role of a mythological hero in this movie, he is back to his martial arts practice after 20 long years. He shared a pic on his Twitter page and treated all his fans…



After two decades I got into my Martial Arts practice. pic.twitter.com/3CLqGRNbvH — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) December 9, 2022

Pawan looked amazing in the pic holding the sword. He also wrote, "After two decades I got into my Martial Arts practice."

The shooting of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is going at a brisk pace and a few hours ago, director Harish Shankar visited the sets of Krish's movie and also shared the pics on his social media page treating the fans of Pawan Kalyan.

Had a great time on the sets of #HHVM thank you @DirKrish for the reception @MythriOfficial Let's Rock !!!!! pic.twitter.com/FbiKL2BydF — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) December 9, 2022

Along with sharing the pics, he also wrote, "Had a great time on the sets of #HHVM thank you @DirKrish for the reception @MythriOfficial Let's Rock !!!!!"

Harish is seen with the lead actor Pawan Kalyan who is dressed up in a fighter avatar wearing a red jacket. He also posed with director Krish and the team of this movie.

Krish also shared the post and wrote, "Such a pleasure to see you on #HariHaraVeeraMallu sets brother..Keep rocking and all the very best for #BhavadeeyuduBhagathSingh".

Well, speaking about the plot, Krish picked a 17th century Mughals and Qutub Shahi backdrop story. Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of a mythological hero in this most-awaited movie. Even the caption of the movie, 'The Legendary Heroic Outlaw' is all raising the expectations on this movie. Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. This movie is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada to give it a Pan Indian appeal. MM Keeravani will handle the music department.

Niddhi Agerwal is the lead actress of this movie and she is essaying the role of Panchami. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Adhitya Menon, Nargis Fakri, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Pujitha.

Well, Pawan Kalyan is also part of Harish Shankar's Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar will bankroll the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.