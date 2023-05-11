Pawan Kalyan-Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh massive first glimpse launched amidst huge fanfare in Sandhya theatre, Hyderabad

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the action entertainer brings back the powerful combo of Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar. They are joining hands for the film after the blockbuster Gabbar Singh that released 11 years ago. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers. Sreeleela plays the female lead in this film whose first schedule was wrapped up recently.

Much to the joy of movie buffs, the massive first glimpse of Ustaad Bhagat Singh was unveiled by Pawan Kalyan’s fan Satish at Sandhya theatre, Hyderabad today amidst the crew. The theatre exuded a festive vibe and the joy of fans knew no bounds as they watched their idol on the big screen. Living upto expectations, the first glimpse of Ustaad Bhagat Singh is explosive, to say the least.

The glimpse commences with Ghantasala’s rendition of a verse from the Bhagavadgita that suggests God will arrive in a different avatar for every generation when there’s a need to eliminate adharma. Holding a tea in his hand, we’re introduced to Bhagat Singh, a stylish cop at Mahankali Police Station, Pathargunj.

Bhagat Singh jumps from a Jeep, dons a lungi and arrives with style at a mosque, woos his romantic interest, comes up with his trademark mannerisms even as fellow officers try to control his anger. The glimpse ends with the lines - ‘Ee saari performance baddalaipoddi’ after which he shoots from his gun mid-air to scare a group of men in a public place.

Devi Sri Prasad’s massy background score, the classy visuals and Harish Shankar’s catchy writing complement Pawan Kalyan’s swag perfectly in this superb glimpse that leaves us craving for more. Incidentally, the glimpse is launched at the same venue, Sandhya 70 mm, that was the main theatre for Pawan Kalyan-Harish Shankar combo’s blockbuster Gabbar Singh, still fresh in the memory of fans.

“I am humbled by your love for the glimpse. I have been waiting for 11 years to make a film with Pawan Kalyan after Gabbar Singh. The glimpse and the film are a product of my hunger and enthusiasm to associate with him. It is for the same reason I am dedicating this glimpse to fans. It is not only being screens amidst fans on the big screen, but also launched by one of his dear fans Satish,” director Harish Shankar said.

Noted producer SKN, describing the glimpse, said that he was left speechless. Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s Nizam distributor claimed he was also a fan of Pawan Kalyan and said he watched the glimpse nearly 10 times before its launch. He expressed his confidence that Pawan Kalyan’s film would break all records in the region.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s music sittings commenced recently. The film recently wrapped up its first schedule of shoot, and the stunning posters featuring Pawan Kalyan in his effortlessly stylish avatar have already won over his fans. The movie promises to be a grand affair, with its lavish scale and a story that has all the right ingredients to leave audiences in awe.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh features an ensemble cast, including Ashutosh Rana, Gauthami, Naga Mahesh, and Temper Vamsi in pivotal roles. The movie boasts of a top-notch technical team comprising of cinematographer Ayananka Bose, art director Anand Sai, and editor Chota K Prasad, among others.