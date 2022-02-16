Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's 'Bheemla Nayak' to hit screens on Feb 25

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' is gearing up for its grand release on February 25.

After back-to-back postponement struggles, the makers finally made an official announcement regarding the release date on Tuesday. The production house of Sithara Entertainments took to social media to announce, "25 - 02 - 2022!! The date is set for the power storm to hit the screens. Bheemla Nayak on 25th Feb".

Along with the exciting release date announcement, the makers also released a poster featuring Pawan Kalyan. Pawan looks fresh, as the picture seems to be captured from his recently-shot promotional song for the movie.

Helmed by Sagar K Chandra, 'Bheemla Nayak' is an original remake of Malayalam's super hit movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'.

With the screenplay and dialogues penned by Trivikram Srinivas and music by S Thaman, the movie has got so much hype already. Pawan Kalyan, in and as 'Bheemla Nayak' will be seen playing a cop while Rana Daggubati appears in an important role with shades of negativity. The much-awaited action-packed entertainer 'Bheemla Nayak' has an ensemble of cast and top-notch technicians. Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon are the female leads in the movie. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi,

the upcoming action drama has cinematography and editing by Ravi K. Chandran and Naveen Nooli respectively.