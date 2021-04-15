Pawan Kalyan to play father-son?

Tollywood: Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar combination already delivered a big hit Gabbar Singh at the box-office. With the combination coming back on the celluloid once again, there are high expectations for the film. As of now, the film unit did not give any update on the film's progress but there is an interesting rumour doing rounds around the project. As per the reports, the makers already did a photoshoot on the actor.

The makers are planning to begin the shoot in October and successfully completed a photo shoot on the actor. The buzz is that Pawan will be seen as a police officer in the film. He is also going to be seen in a dual role, as father and son. As of now, the film unit did not spill out any details about Pawan's role but the rumor is generating a lot of interest.

Mythri Movie Makers is the production house bankrolling the film. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of the movie.