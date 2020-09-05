Pawan Kalyan unveils next 3 flicks

Pawan Kalyan on his 49th birthday on September 3 announces his upcoming 3 films and creates a sensation among the Power Star's fans

From 'Vakeel Saab' To 'India Gate': Pawan Kalyan's Journey Of His Next Three Movies Is Enrouted…



Tollywood's ace actor Power Star turned 49 on September. This birthday is definitely a memorable one for all the 'Gabbar Singh' fans as the updates of his upcoming 26, 27 and 28 movies have been unveiled on social media. Pawan was last seen on the big screens in 'Agnyaathavaasi (2018)' which was bombed at the box office. He was away from the big screens for almost 2 years but now he is coming up with back to back movies to entertain his fans and movie buffs. Along with dropping the heartwarming wishes, the makers of Pawan Kalyan's next projects have created a sensation on social media dropping the movie posters.

Speaking about Pawan's 26th movie titled as 'Vakeel Saab', this flick is the remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Pink'. Being a court drama, Pawan will step into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and will fight his best to protect the three women. Looking at the motion poster, first the images of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar are shown hanging on the wall. Then Pawan Kalyan's look is unveiled holding the baseball bat in one hand and 'Criminal Law' book in the other hand with an intense look. The BGM with 'Satyameve Jayete' words made this motion poster a worth watch. 'Vaakel Saab' movie is being directed by Venu Sriram and is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner. It has Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Prakash Raj and Naresh in other important roles.

Coming to the 27th flick, Tollywood's versatile director Krish who is known for his social and periodic subjects is all set to join hands with our 'Katamarayudu'. The pre-look poster of this movie which was unveiled on the occasion of his birthday made it clear that Pawan will be seen in a periodic drama. Although the complete look is not revealed, Pawan's right hand is shown with all regal look. Those couple of gold finger rings and 'Kada' along with the 'Eagle' brooch on his waist made it clear that, he will essay a role similar to 'Robin Hood'. Tentatively titled as PSPK 27, this flick will be produced by AM Ratnam and MM Keeravani will handle the music department.

Finally, the third film announced on Pawan Kalyan's birthday, his 28th is also going to be a high-end one as it will be directed by Harish Shankar who turned him into 'Gabbar Singh'. The concept poster of this movie which was unveiled on the Power Star's birthday is ultimate as it has a 'bullet' parked in front of 'India Gate'. The bike holds a spiritual book along with a rose flower. Even the letters, 'PSPK 28' have the images of great leaders Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Subash Chandra Bose. Harish made it clear that, "This time, the movie bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers would be more than just entertainment.

Post lockdown, Pawan Kalyan will resume the shooting for his 'Vakeel Saab' movie which is in the last leg of its shoot. Then he will join complete Krish movie and move to Harish Shankar's project.