Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak Pre-Release Event Is Postponed As AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy Passes Away…

It is all known that the makers of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak most-awaited movie were all set to organize a pre-release event today in Hyderabad and announced that the trailer will also be out. But, as Andhra Pradesh Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy passed away this morning all of a sudden, the event is postponed. The new date will be announced soon as the release date is nearing! They also announced that Telangana ministers KTR and Talasani Srinivas Yadav are invited as special guests to the event!



Mekapati Goutham breathed his last at the age of 50 after suffering from a massive heart attack. He is back from Dubai just a day ago and was admitted to Apollo hospital today morning after complaining of chest pain.

Well, Bheemla Nayak movie is scheduled to release on 25th February, 2022 in the theatres as the movie also completed censor formalities bagging U/A certificate.

Even the makers of the movie mourned for the loss of this young minister and announced the postponement of the pre-release event through social media… Take a look!

Our deepest condolences to the family & friends of AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy garu on his sudden demise. As a mark of respect, the pre-release event of #BheemlaNayak won't be happening today! — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) February 21, 2022

Even Pawan Kalyan also informed the same news through his official Twitter page…

He wrote, "విషాద సమయంలో సినిమా వేడుక చేయడానికి మనస్కరించట్లేదు. భీమ్లా నాయక్ వేడుక వాయిదా - JanaSena Chief Shri @PawanKalyan".

The most-awaited multi-starrer Bheemla Nayak film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his home banner Sithara Entertainments. This Sagar K Chandra directorial of Appatlo Okadundevadu fame has Rana Daggubati, Nitya Menon and Sanyuktha Menon in the lead roles while the music is scored by SS Thaman. Our dear Bhallala Deva aka Rana Daggubati will be seen as Daniel Shekar in this movie while Pawan Kalyan is essaying the role of a cop named Bheemla Nayak in this remake which also has Samuthrakani, Nitya Menen and Samyukta Menon in the prominent roles. Along with them, even Brahmanandam, Murali Sharma as CI, Raghu Babu, Narra Srinu, Kadambari Kiran and Pammi Sai are roped in to play the supporting character roles.

Bheemla Nayak movie will hit the big screens on 25th February, 2022!