Pawan Kalyan's makeover for Ayyappanam Koshiyum remake

Tollywood: Power Star Pawan Kalyan is going to impress the audience with his perfect look in 'Ayyappanam Koshiyum' remake. The actor who is going to play the role of police inspector is now preparing to shed some kilos to fit into the role.

As per the latest reports, Pawan Kalyan's look as a strong police officer is definitely going to give an eye feast for the audience. The next schedule of the shooting is going to take place in Pollachi and the makers are going to can some crucial sequences between Rana and Pawan Kalyan. The scenes between them are expected to be the highlight of the movie. Sai Pallavi is likely to join the shooting soon.

She is playing the role of Pawan Kalyan's wife in the movie. Directed by Sagar K Chandra, Samuthirakhani is going to play Rana's father in the film. Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen as Rana's wife.