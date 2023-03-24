Pawan Kalyan's Packed April Schedule

Pawan Kalyan's April schedule is packed with multiple shooting commitments, making him a very busy man. He has already locked and loaded his shooting dates for two upcoming projects.

The first film on his schedule is Ustaad, directed by Harish Shankar, for which Pawan has already allotted 10 shooting days.

In addition to Ustaad, Pawan will also begin shooting for Sujeeth's film OG next month, for which he has already allocated the required dates.

Overall, April promises to be a physically and mentally demanding month for Pawan, as he faces back-to-back shoots and a hectic work schedule.