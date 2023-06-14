  • Menu
Payal Rajput’s ‘Mangalavaaram’ wraps up shoot

Director Ajay Bhupathi stunned one and all with his first project, “RX 100.” Later he came up with “Mahasamudram,” which got failed at the box office. He is now coming with “Managalavaaram” which has Payal Rajput in the lead role.

The recently released first-look poster was successful in grabbing the attention. Now the director took to his Twitter account and revealed that the film’s shoot had been completed. It took 99 days for the team to complete the production part. A short making video was released, and it looks like this Payal Rajput starrer will be a gritty village drama. “Managalavaaram” is produced under A Creative Works and Mudhra Media Works. Ajaneesh Loknath of Kantara fame is composing the tunes.

