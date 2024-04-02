Payal Saraf opens up on bringing ‘Bharatanatyam’ to silver screen

PR Films, helmed by producer Payal Saraf, is all set to make its debut in the Indian film industry with the much-anticipated crime thriller comedy, 'Bharatanatyam'. Directed by KVR Mahendra of 'Dorasani' fame, the film stars newcomer Surya Teja in the lead role, alongside Meenakshi Goswami as the female lead.



Ahead of the film's release on April 5, Payal Saraf shared insights into the journey of bringing 'Bharatanatyam' to the silver screen. Shedding light on the origins of the project, Saraf revealed, "My husband Hitesh and Surya Teja, who are friends, approached me with the captivating storyline of 'Bharatanatyam'. Intrigued by the narrative, we collectively decided to venture into film production, considering crime thriller comedy as a promising genre."

'Bharatanatyam' promises a diverse ensemble cast, including Viva Harsha, Harsha Vardhan, Ajay Ghosh, and Salim Pheku, portraying distinct characters that add depth and intrigue to the storyline. Saraf expressed her admiration for the ensemble, stating, "Each actor brings a unique flavor to the film, elevating the overall cinematic experience. Despite being newcomers, Surya Teja and Meenakshi Goswami deliver commendable performances, supported by a strong ensemble."

Describing the essence of 'Bharatanatyam' in a nutshell, Saraf explained, "The film revolves around a young aspiring director entangled in financial, familial, and romantic dilemmas, inadvertently embroiled in the world of crime."

Reflecting on her journey as a first-time producer, Saraf highlighted the invaluable lessons learned during the filmmaking process. "From pre-production challenges to navigating through the intricacies of post-production, every aspect of filmmaking has been a learning experience," she remarked.

Saraf also lauded director KVR Mahendra's dedication and expertise in bringing the vision of 'Bharatanatyam' to life. "Working with Mahendra Garu has been an enriching experience. His meticulous attention to detail and creative insights have played a pivotal role in shaping the film," she added.

With Vivek Sagar's soulful music enhancing the narrative, 'Bharatanatyam' promises to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and stellar performances. Saraf expressed her confidence in the film's success, stating, "Having witnessed the final product, I am certain that 'Bharatanatyam' will entertain and resonate with audiences, offering a unique cinematic experience."

As 'Bharatanatyam' gears up for its theatrical release, PR Films aims to carve a niche in the industry, driven by a commitment to delivering engaging and innovative content to viewers.