‘Peddi’ secures record-breaking audio deal

Ram Charan’s much-anticipated village sports drama, Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, continues to make headlines. The film, produced on a grand scale, has already generated immense buzz with its striking first-look posters.

In a major development, the prestigious music label T-Series has acquired the film’s audio rights for a staggering ₹25 crore. This marks the highest-ever musical deal in Ram Charan’s career, further elevating expectations for the project.

Featuring Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in pivotal roles. Peddi is backed by Vriddhi Cinemas, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writing presenting this big-budget entertainer. Adding to the excitement, Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman is scoring the music.

With the film slated for release next year, fans are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of a powerful glimpse on April 6, 2025, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly awaited film.