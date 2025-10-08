‘Peddi’ team gears up to Pune for a spectacular song shoot

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s eagerly awaited rural action drama Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is progressing at a brisk pace. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film is being mounted on a grand scale, promising a rich cinematic experience.

The team is set to begin the next shooting schedule in Pune tomorrow, featuring a spectacular song starring Ram Charan and the film’s leading lady Janhvi Kapoor. Composed by Academy Award-winning AR Rahman, the track is expected to be a soulful melody. Renowned choreographer Jani Master is crafting visually striking dance moves, highlighting the vibrant chemistry between the lead pair.

Post-production work is simultaneously underway, with the team working tirelessly to stay on schedule. Ram Charan has undergone a complete transformation for his role, and the stellar cast also includes Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.

The technical crew comprises R Rathnavelu on cinematography and National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli handling the edit, ensuring top-notch production values.

Peddi is slated for a Pan-India theatrical release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday, and promises a high-octane blend of action, emotion, and musical grandeur for audiences across the country.