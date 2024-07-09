Vinodh Kishan, known for his roles in 'Na Peru Shiva,' 'Andhagaram,' and 'Gangs of Godavari,' is making his Telugu debut as a lead in 'Peka Medalu,' alongside Anusha Krishna. Produced by Crazy Ants Productions, which previously delivered the hit 'Evvariki Cheppoddu,' the film has generated excitement with its innovative promotional campaigns.

The trailer launch event, held today, highlighted the film’s blend of comedy and emotional depth. Director Nilgiri Mamilla shared, "We are delighted to launch the trailer with media support. 'Peka Medalu' mirrors relatable life events, offering both entertainment and family emotions. We are confident the audience will appreciate the story."

Producer Rakesh Varre emphasized the film’s unique promotions, including a successful QR scan initiative. "Our film carries a strong message about women's support to men. We aim to continue our innovative promotions until the release. We hope the audience enjoys this blend of entertainment and emotion," he stated.

Anusha Krishna expressed her gratitude, saying, "It is a pleasure to launch this trailer. I hope our film will receive strong audience support."

Vinodh Kishan thanked the director and producer for the opportunity, adding, "I appreciate the media's unwavering support. I hope the audience watches and supports 'Peka Medalu,' making it a success."

With its promising storyline and creative promotions, 'Peka Medalu' is set to captivate audiences when it releases on July 19.