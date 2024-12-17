People Media Factory announces a film with Sriimurali

People Media Factory (PMF), the renowned production house led by producer TG Vishwa Prasad, is making its highly anticipated return to the Kannada film industry with its 47th production venture. The film will feature Roaring Star Sriimurali in the lead role, marking a significant milestone for the production company.

Sriimurali, known for his powerful performances, was last seen in a dual-shaded role in the film Bagheera. In his upcoming project, PMF47, the actor will take on a larger-than-life character, set to capture the imagination of audiences. The film will be made on a high budget, promising a grand cinematic experience.

The announcement of the project was made on the occasion of Sriimurali’s birthday, generating excitement among fans and the industry alike. The first poster released for the film hints at the grandeur and scale of the venture, although specific details about the title, director, and additional cast members are still under wraps.

With production set to begin soon, anticipation is building for what promises to be a major contribution to the Kannada film industry from People Media Factory.