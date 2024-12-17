  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

People Media Factory announces a film with Sriimurali

People Media Factory announces a film with Sriimurali
x
Highlights

People Media Factory (PMF), the renowned production house led by producer TG Vishwa Prasad, is making its highly anticipated return to the Kannada film industry with its 47th production venture

People Media Factory (PMF), the renowned production house led by producer TG Vishwa Prasad, is making its highly anticipated return to the Kannada film industry with its 47th production venture. The film will feature Roaring Star Sriimurali in the lead role, marking a significant milestone for the production company.

Sriimurali, known for his powerful performances, was last seen in a dual-shaded role in the film Bagheera. In his upcoming project, PMF47, the actor will take on a larger-than-life character, set to capture the imagination of audiences. The film will be made on a high budget, promising a grand cinematic experience.

The announcement of the project was made on the occasion of Sriimurali’s birthday, generating excitement among fans and the industry alike. The first poster released for the film hints at the grandeur and scale of the venture, although specific details about the title, director, and additional cast members are still under wraps.

With production set to begin soon, anticipation is building for what promises to be a major contribution to the Kannada film industry from People Media Factory.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick