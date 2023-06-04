‘Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi’ all set for television premiere

“Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi,” featuring Naga Shaurya and Malvika Nair in the lead roles, was released in March 2023 and failed to impress audiences. Now, the movie is all set to make its world television premiere. The fresh update is, the film will be aired on Gemini TV next Sunday, means on June 11, 2023, at 6 PM.



Directed by Srinivas Avasarala, the romantic drama has Megha Chowdhury, Ashok Kumar, Varanasi Soumya Chalamcharla, Harini Rao, Arjun Prasad, and others in prominent roles. People Media Factory in association with Dasari Productions funded this project, which has Kalyani Malik’s music.