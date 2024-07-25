Pics: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Enjoy a Family Vacation in London

If there's one thing that mega fans love, it's seeing Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mega Power Star Ram Charan in the same frame. Their latest photo together has taken the internet by storm, going viral as the star father and son duo enjoy a holiday in London. The special attraction in this photo is their little girl, Buzzy Clinkara, who adds an extra dose of charm to the picture.

The mega family is currently on a delightful trip to London, from where they will head to the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Paris on Friday, July 26. Chiranjeevi himself shared this exciting news, posting a family photo on his X account. "Enjoying nature with our little girl Clinkara in Hyde Park, London. Going to Paris tomorrow. Summer Olympics inaugural event is calling," he captioned the post. The photo features Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Chiru's wife Surekha, Charan's wife Upasana, and their adorable daughter Klin Kara.





https://x.com/KChiruTweets/status/1816082625125298598



Adding to the excitement, Megastar Chiranjeevi is set to celebrate his birthday next month on August 22. In honor of this special occasion, his blockbuster film ‘Indra’ is being re-released by Vyjayanthi Movies. This industry hit, which first premiered in 2002, showcased Chiranjeevi's remarkable performance as Indrasena Reddy and shattered box office records at the time. The re-release of ‘Indra’ has mega fans buzzing with anticipation and joy, as they prepare for grand birthday celebrations.





https://x.com/chiranjeeviarmy/status/1816324250615296393



Looking ahead to Chiranjeevi's upcoming films, he is currently working on ‘Vishwambhara,’ directed by Vashishta, set to release next Sankranti. In addition to this, Chiranjeevi has two or three more films in the pipeline. On the other hand, Ram Charan's much-anticipated film "Game Changer" is expected to release this Christmas. Following this, Ram Charan will star in RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana of ‘Uppena’ fame, with Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead.

The last time Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan shared the screen was in the film ‘Acharya,’ which unfortunately did not perform well at the box office. Since then, Chiranjeevi has had three releases, while Ram Charan's fans eagerly await his next film.