‘Pindam’ clears censor formalities
The upcoming Telugu horror-thriller film ‘Pindam’ has successfully completed its censor formalities, leaving board members thoroughly impressed. The film, starring popular actor Sriram and Khushi Ravi, is set to release in theaters on December 15, 2023, under the Kalaahi Media banner.
Directed by debutant Saikiran Daida, ‘Pindam’ promises to deliver a chilling cinematic experience that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The film’s tagline, ‘The Scariest Film,’ sets the tone for the thrilling journey that awaits viewers.
“Censor board members were thrilled to see this movie,” revealed producer Yashwanth Daggumati. They said that they have not seen a horror movie that has scared them to this extent in recent times. From start to finish, the movie was praised for creating a wonderful suspense element.”
The film’s pre-release event is scheduled for December 7, 2023, further fueling anticipation among horror enthusiasts. With its captivating storyline, stellar cast, and positive feedback from censor board members, ‘Pindam’ is poised to become a must-watch for fans of the genre.
Kalaahi Media is a prominent film production company known for producing high-quality Telugu films. The company is committed to delivering diverse and engaging content that appeals to a wide range of audiences.