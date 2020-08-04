X
X
Pooja declines offer from Nithiin?

Pooja Hegde and Nithiin

Nithiin is one of the successful actors in Tollywood right now. The success of his last film Bheeshma is a big boosting for his career. Nithiin currently has four movies on hand and one of them is the remake of Bollywood movie Andhadhun.

Nithiin will reprise the role of Ayushmann Khurrana from the original. The latest reports in the media reveal us that the film unit approached Pooja Hegde to reprise the role of Radhika Apte. However, the actress politely declined the offer to do the movie. The reason for rejecting the film is not revealed but she seem to be occupied already with a couple of projects in Telugu, Tamil as well as Hindi.

Andhadhun remake has Merlapaka Gandhi as the director, for the Telugu version. Shresth Movies produces the film.

