Pooja Entertainment unveils Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Ashwatthama-The Saga Continues’

Pooja Entertainment is set to embark on an exhilarating journey where ancient legend converges with modern marvel. Featuring the dynamic Shahid Kapoor in a monumental role, the magnum opus "Ashwatthama The Saga Continues" is helmed by director Sachin Ravi. This grand cinematic spectacle promises to blur the lines between myth and reality, captivating audiences across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The film plunges into the Legend of The Immortal Warrior Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata, a figure believed to transcend time and walk among us even today. Set in the contemporary era marked by rapid technological advancements, Ashwatthama grapples with the challenges of modernity, engaging in electrifying confrontations against formidable adversaries in a high-octane narrative. As the enigma surrounding this legendary figure unravels amidst the chaos of the present day, the film delves deep into the psyche of an immortal being, shedding light on his perception of a world witnessed over millennia.

In a tantalizing sneak peek, the makers promise an adrenaline-fueled clash of titans, where ancient valor clashes with contemporary might. Audiences are in for an electrifying ride as the past and present collide, putting the essence of heroism to the ultimate test.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani expresses, "Every project we undertake aims to create an immersive experience that resonates deeply with audiences, leaving a lasting impact on their hearts and minds. Following 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' we wanted to venture into uncharted territory, and 'Ashwatthama The Saga Continues' presented the perfect opportunity. It's a modern-day interpretation of a timeless legend, and bringing this vision to life has been a joyous journey."

Director Sachin Ravi adds, "Immortality has always fascinated me, evoking a myriad of emotions and dramatic scenarios. Exploring the story of Ashwatthama, an immortal being from the Mahabharata believed to exist to this day, ignited my creative passion. Placing him in the present timeline allowed us to delve into the intricate psyche of an immortal, examining how he perceives a world shaped over millennia. With grandeur and scale, we aim to present his saga as an epic action spectacle."

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshika Deshmukh under Pooja Entertainment banner, "Ashwatthama The Saga Continues" promises to captivate audiences worldwide upon its theatrical release.