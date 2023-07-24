Live
- High possibility of ruckus during monsoon session of Bengal Assembly
- Raghav Chadha demands PM's statement on Manipur issue in Parliament
- Cong infighting in K'taka: Siddaramaiah supporters seek action against Hariprasad
- After being sacked as minister, Gudha to reveal secrets of 'Lal Diary'
- Indian rocket PSLV to orbit 7 Singaporean satellites on July 30
- IIT Hyd student missing case keep police on toes
- Balineni Srinivasa Reddy clarifies on Vijaysai Reddy meeting him
- SC stays ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque till 5 p.m. Wednesday
- How to make UPI payments in foreign; Countries that allow UPI payment
- ‘Bro’ prints gets dispatched to USA release
Pooja Hegde all set to shake legs with Ravi Teja!
Rumours have been circulating online for the past few days about the star heroine Pooja Hegde’s departure from Mahesh Babu’s movie, “Guntur Kaaram.” However, no official announcement has been made by the makers.
Amidst this, there’s a new buzz that Pooja Hegde will be starring opposite Ravi Teja in an upcoming film directed by Gopichand Malineni. Reportedly, she was impressed with Gopichand’s narration and immediately gave her consent to join the project. An official statement regarding this development is expected to be released soon. The movie will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with music composed by Thaman.
