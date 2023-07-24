  • Menu
Pooja Hegde all set to shake legs with Ravi Teja!

Rumours have been circulating online for the past few days about the star heroine Pooja Hegde’s departure from Mahesh Babu’s movie, “Guntur Kaaram.” However, no official announcement has been made by the makers.

Amidst this, there’s a new buzz that Pooja Hegde will be starring opposite Ravi Teja in an upcoming film directed by Gopichand Malineni. Reportedly, she was impressed with Gopichand’s narration and immediately gave her consent to join the project. An official statement regarding this development is expected to be released soon. The movie will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with music composed by Thaman.

