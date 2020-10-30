Pooja Hegde Highest-Paid Tollywood Actress, Overtakes Anushka, Samantha

Highest Paid Tollywood Actress: Anushka Shetty and Samantha Akkineni have been the most sought after actors in Tollywood for many years, and both of them are active even now in the Telugu film industry.

Now, it appears that it is the turn of Kannada girl Pooja Hegde to dominate rule the roost in Tollywood. I terms of remuneration, we hear that no other actress is paid as much as Pooja Hegde at present in the Telugu film industry.

Buzz has it that the actress is getting paid about 2.5 crores per movie. This hike has happened after a series of her movies were box office hits.

Formerly she was reportedly getting 1.5 crores per movie. Anushka Shetty was getting about 2 crores per movie for many years while Samantha was in the second place getting about 1.5 crores for a movie. Now, pooja Hegde has overtaken both of them in terms of remuneration. After "Alaa Vaikuntapuramloo" Pooja will be seen with superstar Prabhas in "Radhe Shyam".

On the other hand she is working in the Akhil Akkineni starrer "Most Eligible Bachelor" as the female lead and it is said that Pooja Hegde is getting 2.5 crores for this movie. The actress who originally hails from Karnataka, stepped into cinema industry through a Tamil movie "Mugamoodi" and worked with Hrithik Roshan in the movie "Mohenjadero". Later, she started appearing only in Telugu movies. Further Pooja Hegde was seen in a Hindi movie "House full 4, and currently she is busy with "Radhe Shyam" which has high expectations.

We also hear that Pooja Hegde will be paired with famous Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in a movie called "Circus". Ranveer will be seen in dual roles in this movie while another actor Varun Sharma will also be seen in dual roles.

The movie will have a comedy theme and will be helmed by Rohit Shetty. Pooja Hegde, though had her roots in Karnataka, she grew up in Mumbai but was recognised as a top actress in Telugu.

There are some interesting news doing the rounds in filmy circles about Pooja Hegde's marriage. We hear that she has set many conditions to get married. She has reportedly stated that the Boy be caring, loving, and share work responsibilities. Also she says he should not hail from a joint family.

Readers need not get delusioned hearing this! This is the condition her character in the movie "Most Eligible Bachelor". The trailer of this movie was recently released and has earned the appreciation of cine buffs.