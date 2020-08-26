Pooja Hegde lands in confusion for Pawan's film!

Tollywood: Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar delivered a huge blockbuster Gabbar Singh when they teamed up for the first time. Now, the duo is working on another interesting film. The reports reveal us that Pooja Hegde has been finalised to play the leading lady of the movie.

Since Harish Shankar already worked with Pooja for a couple of films, the director wants to repeat her again. However, the actress lands in confusion regarding the allotment of dates for the project. There is no clarity about when the film actually hits the floors.

On the other side, Pooja hegde is a busy heroine who is now clueless about keeping herself available for the project. On one hand, she cannot afford to miss the film and on the other hand, she needs clarity to sign new movies.