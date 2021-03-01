Pooja Hegde rejects Bellamkonda's offer?

Tollywood: We already knew that Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas whose recent outing 'Alludu Adhurs' ended up as a biggest disaster at the box office is all set to mark his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Prabhas and SS Rajamouli's blockbuster action entertainer, 'Chatrapathi'.

This is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious projects in the entire career of Bellamkonda. However, the makers of the film are having a tough time finding a perfect heroine for the film. As per the latest reports, the producers have already approached Pooja Hegde and also offered her a handsome paycheck. However, Pooja Hegde who has already shared the screen space with Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas in 'Sakshyam' movie which ended up as a dud at the box office has rejected to work in this project because of some miscellaneous issues.

The makers also had talks with young Bollywood beauty Ananya Pandey buy she also hasn't signed the dotted line yet for this film.