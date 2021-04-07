Pop Singer turns TV Host

Tollywood: Smita is one of the noted Telugu singers. As per the latest reports, she is soon going to appear on the small screen in an upcoming show named 'Your Honour'.

It seems like Smita is going to hold some debate on Social topics, burning issues, and the latest developments in the Telugu States politics in this show. Smita has already released the small promo of the show on her official Twitter account. She is going to appear as a social activist in this TV show and it seems like she is super excited about this project.

'Your Honour' show will be telecasted on the TV5 channel and the digital platform of the same is yet to get announced. "That's all Your Honour," wrote Smita sharing the promo video of the show on Twitter.

The complete details of this TV show will come out soon. Stay tuned to us for more details on the same.