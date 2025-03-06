‘Pourusham - The Manhood’ gears up for grand release

The much-anticipated film "Pourusham - The Manhood", directed by Sheraz Mehdi, is all set to hit theaters on March 7. Produced by Ashok Khullar and Devendra Negi under UVT Hollywood Studios (USA) and Shreya Productions, the film boasts a star-studded cast, including Suman Talwar, Meka Rama Krishna, Sheraz Mehdi, Ashok Khullar, Jyothi Reddy, Shailaja Tiwari, and Kanika, along with popular Jabardasth comedians.

In a grand pre-release event at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad, the film’s team expressed their excitement about the project.

Director, music director, and lead actor Sheraz Mehdi shared his deep connection with the story: "This film comes straight from my heart. I know every scene and emotion so well that I could narrate them in my sleep. Having composed music for eight films before, this is my ninth, and it is special. The movie showcases how good people suffer at the hands of others, blending romance, action, and family drama. We are dedicating this film to women, releasing it just before Women's Day on March 8. Without women, men wouldn’t exist, and this film celebrates that concept."

Producer Ashok Khullar assured audiences of high-quality content, stating, "We have made an excellent film and are set for a grand theatrical release. We urge everyone to experience it on the big screen."

Actor Gangadhar, who plays a key role, revealed that the film conveys a strong message about family values and the balance between science and faith. Actress Kanika, the film’s lead, expressed her gratitude, saying, "This film has given me an incredible opportunity. It is a mix of family drama and action, and I hope audiences support us."