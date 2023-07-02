Power Star Pawan Kalyan, Harish Shankar, Mythri Movie Makers Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Second Schedule Begins Soon, Working Stills Unveiled

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and blockbuster director Harish Shankar are working together to deliver a much bigger blockbuster than Gabbar Singh. The film Ustaad Bhagat Singh this deadly combination is made ambitiously with a high budget under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers with Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar producing it.

The second schedule of the movie will begin soon in Hyderabad. Art director Anand Sai and his team constructed a huge set for the next schedule where some crucial scenes on Pawan Kalyan and others will be canned. The makers unveiled a few working stills, before the start of the second schedule.

Pawan Kalyan appears in a different get-ups in the pictures. While he looked dashing in the khaki uniform, he oozed swag in other stills. Harish Shankar is seen discussing scenes with the power star.

All these posters show the bond that grew between the two all these years. While it’s another big opportunity for Harish to direct Pawan Kalyan another time, fans are eager to watch the movie in this successful combination.

Telugu cinema’s most happening heroine Sreeleela is on board as the heroine while Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, KGF fame Avinash, Gauthami, Narra Srinu, Naga Mahesh and Temper Vamsi essay supporting roles

The film beyond cinematographer Ayananka Bose and art director Anand Sai, comprises a top-notch technical team, including editor Chota K Prasad. Noted music director behind hits like Jalsa, Gabbar Singh, Attarintiki Daredi, Pushpa and Rangasthalam, Devi Sri Prasad, is the composer.

Stunt director duo Ram-Lakshman choreographs the action sequences. Leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, which backed hits like Waltair Veerayya, and Veera Simha Reddy this year, looks set to continue its victorious run with this ambitious project.

Technical Crew:

Written & Directed by Harish Shankar. S

Producers: Naveen Yerneni, Y.Ravi Shankar

Banner: Mythri Movie Makers

Screenplay: K Dasaradh

Music: Devi Sri Prasad

DOP: Ayananka Bose

Editor: Chota K prasad

Additional writer: C. Chandramohan

Production Designer: Anand Sai

Fights: Ram - Laxman

Executive producers: Chandra Sekhar Ravipati, Harish Pai

CEO: Cherry

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar