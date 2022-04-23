Prabhas And Ram Charan Congratulate Prashant Neel & The Whole Team Of KFG: Chapter 2 Movie

It is all known that Yash and Prashant Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 movie is breaking most of the past records with its terrific impact on the box office. Be it the strong plot, Yash's amazing heroism, Sanjay Dutt's deadly villanism or Raveena Tandon's awesome screen presence, every element of the story worked out for the success of this action entertainer. Yash and Prashant Neel already received applauds from many ace actors and now even Prabhas and ram Charan also congratulated the whole team through their Twitter posts…

Ram Charan

CONGRATULATIONS 👏🏼 to my brother @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms and the entire team for massive success of #KGF2 🤗 Rocky !! Dear brother @TheNameIsYash your performance was just mind blowing & your on onscreen presence is commendable. @VKiragandur @bhuvangowda84 @LahariMusic pic.twitter.com/EtpeuzJ63u — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 23, 2022

Ram Charan shared the poster of KGF: Chapter 2 movie and wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS to my brother @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms and the entire team for massive success of #KGF2 Rocky !! Dear brother @TheNameIsYash your performance was just mind blowing & your on onscreen presence is commendable. @VKiragandur @bhuvangowda84 @LahariMusic. @duttsanjay ji @TandonRaveena ji @prakashraaj garu & #RaoRamesh garu it was a pleasure to see the best of your work till date. Congratulations @SrinidhiShetty7 @MalavikaBJP #EswariRao Garu #ArchanaJois @RaviBasrur your work was Fantastic!! To all the technicians Kudos!"

Prabhas





































































































Yash shared Prabhas's Instagram Stories post and thanked him for congratulation him!

Speaking about KGF collections, Taran Adarsh dropped the latest collection report on his Instagram page… Take a look!

This post reads, "#KGF2 continues its Blockbuster run... Remains first choice of moviegoers, despite a new release [#Jersey]... Expect major growth on [second] Sat and Sun... Will join ₹ 300 cr Club on [second] Sat/Sun... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr. Total: ₹ 280.19 cr. #India biz. #Hindi".

Day 1 - 165.37 cr

Day 2 - 139.25 cr

Day 3 - 115.08 cr

Day 4 - 132.13 cr

Day 5 - 73.29 cr

Day 6 - 51.68 cr

Total - 676.80 cr

On the whole, it is MARCHING towards ₹800 cr club.

Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 30.18 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 26.09 cr

Total - ₹ 776.58 cr

Coming to the details of the KGF Chapter 2 movie, it is directed by Prashant Neel and has Yash as the lead actor. Along with Sanjay Dutt, even Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao, TS Naghabharana and Archana will be seen in other important roles. Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda bankrolled this movie under the Homable Films banner. The movie was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

This movie hit the big screens on 14th April, 2022 and is still running successfully on the big screens.