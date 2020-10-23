Prabhas Birthday Celebrations, fan dies of electric shock in Andhra Pradesh

Tollywood: Young Rebel Star Prabhas celebrates his birthday today and the fans all over the world are wishing him the best. Some of the fans are doing charity activities while some are showering their love on the actor on social media. It is a common tradition to erect cut-outs for new film releases and birthdays of actors. An unfortunate incident has taken place when a fan is trying to erect a Flexi. The fan came in contact with electric wires and died of a current shock. Four other fans are hospitalized.

The incident took place in Poonuru village of Yaddanapudi Mandal in East Godavari district. The fans are rushed to a private hospital in Guntur for better treatment. The police officials registered the case on the same to investigate the same.

In September, a few Pawan Kalyan fans also died in a similar fashion. The star heroes must come forward to urge the fans to not indulge in such activities.

On the work front, Prabhas is currently busy with Radhe Shyam, under the direction of Radha Krishna Kumar.