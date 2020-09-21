Prabhas disappoints Nag Ashwin!

After scoring a big hit Mahanati, Director Nag Ashwin immediately planned a film with Prabhas. The director successfully convinced Prabhas and even got the dates of the actor. But, it looks like the director will have to wait for a long time as Prabhas signed two more films.

Prabhas wants to do Nag Ashwin film after finishing movies with Prashant Neel and Om Raut. Prashant Neel promised Prabhas that he will finish the movie in six months and Om Raut also asked Prabhas to allocate dates for two months for Adipurush.

Since Nag Ashwin's film will anyways take a lot of time, Prabhas wants to finish these movies to treat the fans with back to back films. But, Nag Ashwin did not expect this to happen and he is disappointed currently.