Prabhas lauds ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ trailer; shares his best wishes

The much-awaited trailer of “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty,” starring the talented Anushka Shetty, has created quite a buzz as it’s finally released online. Under the direction of Mahesh Babu, this film features Naveen Polishetty as the male lead.

The latest thing is that pan-Indian actor Prabhas took to his Instagram to share his thoughts on the trailer. He expressed, “Couldn’t stop laughing while watching the “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty” trailer. Sweety and Naveen are fantastic! Best wishes to the team for their September 7th release.” It’s worth noting that Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have shared the screen in notable films like “Billa,” “Mirchi,” and the “Baahubali” franchise.

In “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty,” pivotal roles are played by Tulasi, Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, Abhinav Gomatam, Bhadram, and others. UV Creations backed this rom-com, which will charm audiences in theaters starting September 7, 2023, across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.