Prabhas launches ‘The Script Craft’ to empower aspiring writers

India’s superstar Prabhas has unveiled The Script Craft, an innovative website dedicated to promoting and nurturing writers. Known for his deep appreciation of storytelling, Prabhas supports this platform to give emerging writers a stage to share their ideas, build their confidence, and gain visibility.

The Script Craft allows writers to submit a 250-word synopsis of their story ideas, which audiences can then read and rate. The site’s feedback system relies on ratings rather than comments, fostering a supportive environment that encourages writers to showcase their creativity and receive positive reinforcement.

To celebrate its launch, The Script Craft is hosting a special contest titled “Imagine Your Favorite Hero with Superpowers!” Writers are invited to submit stories of up to 3,500 words that reimagine a hero with superhuman abilities. One winner, selected based on audience engagement, will receive a rare opportunity to work as an assistant writer or assistant director on a professional project. Founded by Thaalla Vaishnav and Pramod Uppalapati, the platform, promoted by Prabhas, aims to unlock unique opportunities for emerging writers to shine.

In a notable addition, The Script Craft plans to expand with an audiobooks feature, allowing writers to bring their stories to life in an audio format—an expansion that will cater to listeners who prefer audio storytelling and broaden writers' reach.

Prabhas expressed his excitement on Instagram, encouraging aspiring writers to join the movement and turn their words into reality. “Share your story, inspire the world on this platform,” he wrote, showing his commitment to fostering a positive space for storytelling.

On the professional front, fans of Prabhas can look forward to his upcoming projects, including The Raja Saab, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam, Kalki 2, and an untitled film with director Hanu Raghavpudi.