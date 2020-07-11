Prabhas' recommends a film to Young hero?

Prabhas is one of the star heroes in Telugu who encourages other heroes. Santhosh Sobhan is one of the young heroes in the film industry whose father worked with Prabhas, on the film Varsham. Prabhas promoted Santhosh Sobhan's earlier films in the past. Now, we hear the reports that Prabhas recommended a film for Santhosh Sobhan.

UV Creations is planning to team up with Santhosh Sobhan now for an interesting project. A newcomer might make his debut as a director with the movie. Paper Boy, Thanu Nenu, and Golkonda High School are the other movies Santhosh acted in. If the news is true, it will be a big boost up for Santhosh Sobhan.

Let us hope that Santhosh Sobhan scores a hit this time, with the much-needed support from UV Creations production house.