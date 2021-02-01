Prabhas still searching for heroine!

Young Rebel Star Prabhas is currently busy working on a prestigious project Salaar. After wrapping up Radhe Shyam shoot, Prabhas began working on this new movie. As of now, the film's shoot is already in progress and Shruti Haasan is playing the leading lady. Adipurush also started, on a parallel note but Prabhas is yet to join the film's shoot.

As per the latest reports in the filmnagar, the heroine is not finalized yet in Adipurush. Kriti Sanon's name earlier popped up on social media. Saif Ali Khan is locked to play the lead antagonist in the film. The film unit is still looking at options to lock the film's leading lady.

Prabhas will soon join the sets of Adipurush. By the time the new schedule begins, the film unit wants to lock the heroine in the project. More details about the film will come out soon.