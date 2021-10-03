Prabhas targets 3 releases in 2022

Young Rebel Star Prabhas' last film Saaho released in 2019. It's been more than two years but the actor is not seen in action, in the theatres. However, to compensate for his absence, Prabhas decided to bring three films to theatres next year.

Radhe Shyam will be the first film to hit the screens in 2022. The film is slated for a release during Sankranthi. The makers of Adipurush confirmed that the film will release in August 2022. Om Raut is the film's director.

Apart from these two films, Salaar is also geared up for a grand release next year. The buzz is that the film will either release during Summer or will hit the screens in the second half of next year. Prashanth Neel is the film's director. Shruti Haasan is the female lead.