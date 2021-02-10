Prabhas to clash with Varun Tej

Tollywood: Mega Prince Varun Tej is currently busy working on a prestigious film Ghani. The film will feature the young actor as a boxer. The film started last year but due to lockdown, it has been postponed. Touted to be a sports drama, the film has got an interesting subject. The buzz is that the film will release on July 30th.

However, there are reports that Prabhas' Radhe Shyam is also looking at the same release date. The actor's film is also expected to hit the screens on the same day. Prabhas' film will release in multiple languages on the same day. The film unit felt that July 30th is the release date that is helpful for them in all aspects.

Since Varun Tej's movie release date came out first, the team will surely stick to the same but with a biggie ready for a clash, we are unsure of the next step. The makers of Radhe Shyam are yet to announce the official release date and it will be out in a few days.