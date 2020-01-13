Prajwal Devaraj's Gentleman Telugu Remake Rights Bought By Saikumar?

Sandalwood actor Prajwal Devaraj is gearing up for the release of his movie Gentleman. The film has generated a lot of buzz and piqued the curiosity of the audience. The makers recently dropped the trailer of Gentleman and the response has been phenomenal. And by feedback, we don't mean only from the fans. The trailer is so impressive the film is said to have evoked interest in filmmakers of other industries too.

Ever since, the makers of the upcoming Kannada movie have been flooded with enquiries to sell the remake rights. Dialogue king Saikumar is said to have expressed his interest to make the movie in Telugu. He is expected to launch the movie post Sankranthi if all goes well.

On the other hand, Tamil actor Simbu is said to have put his team on the job of grabbing the Tamil remake rights of Prajwal Devaraj's upcoming movie Gentleman. From Kollywood, there is Sunil planning to buy the rights to remake the movie in Malayalam.

Gentleman is believed to revolve around a person's sleeping disorder and how he gets entangled in a drug mafia. Sanchari Vijay plays a police officer in Gentleman while Nishwika Naidu is said to be playing the leading lady opposite Prajwal Devaraj. Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the music for Prajwal Devraj's Gentleman which is being directed by Kadesh Kumar and bankrolled by Guru Deshpande.

Prajwal Devaraj's Gentleman is all set to hit theatres on Jan 31.



