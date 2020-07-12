Prakash Raj on board for Anand Ranga-Sushmita's Exchange of Fire

Anand Ranga who directed the film Oy has signed his next project now. Under the production of Sushmita Konidela, he is coming up with an interesting web series. Titled Exchange of Fire, the web series is going to be full-on action elements, with a police backdrop.

As per the latest reports, Prakash Raj is on board to play the main lead in the web series. Sampath Raj is also going to be a part of the web series. The launch of the project took place recently and the makers will begin the shoot soon.

Gold Box Entertainments is the production house bankrolling the movie. More details on the web series will come out soon. Leading digital platform Zee5 is going to stream the web series.