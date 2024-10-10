Prasanth Varma unleashes first female Indian superhero from PVCU 'Mahakali'

HanuMan marked the first film from Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe and the movie written and helmed by creative director Prasanth Varma ended up as a Pan India blockbuster. The filmmaker announced 3rd project from PVCU. Riwaz Ramesh Duggal will produce the movie on RKD Studios, while RK Duggal will present it. Prasanth Varma provides the story and screenplay.

Female director Puja Aparna Kolluru brings her unique storytelling expertise to the project, blending the spiritual and the mythical with contemporary issues. This marks the first female superhero film coming from India, and is also the most ferocious superhero in the universe.

They have announced the title "Mahakali," set against the rich cultural backdrop of Bengal. This powerful and socially relevant film will feature a bold and refreshing portrayal of the revered Goddess Kali by a dark-skinned actress in the lead role, breaking stereotypes and redefining beauty standards in Indian cinema.Set in Bengal, a region deeply connected to Goddess Kali, the movie will capture the essence of the land and its deep-rooted traditions, with stunning visuals and an emotionally gripping narrative. The announcement poster features a girl gently touching her head to that of a tiger. In the background, there are huts and shops visible, and people fleeing in panic. A Ferris wheel can be seen in flames.

The title poster designed in Bengali font displays a diamond-like shape in the middle. Overall, the poster truly strikes a chord, and indicates the grandness in production."Mahakali" promises to be an epic journey of empowerment, faith, and resilience, inspired by the fierce and compassionate nature of the Goddess Kali. The film will explore not only her divine power but also touch upon themes of discrimination, inner strength, and the reclaiming of one’s identity in a world that often overlooks the value of darker skin.