Pre-Release Business: Akhanda

Akhanda is one of the upcoming films in Telugu. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal played the lead roles in the movie. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film is gearing up for a grand release tomorrow. The film unit is happy with the pre-release business and are expecting that the film will become a big hit at the box office.

The below is the breakdown of Akhanda's pre-release business at the worldwide box office.

Nizam: 10.5 Cr

Ceded: 10.6 Cr

Uttarandhra: 6 Cr

East Godavari: 4 Cr

West Godavari: 3.5 Cr

Guntur: 5.4 Cr

Krishna: 3.7 Cr

Nellore: 1.8 Cr

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Total:- 45.5 CR

Karnataka +Rest Of India: 5 Cr

Overseas – 2.5 Cr

Total Worldwide: 53 CR

Break Even - 54 Cr

Miriyala Ravinder Reddy produced the film under the Dwaraka Creations banner.