Pre-Release Business Report: Wild Dog

Wild Dog
Wild Dog Movie poster

Tollywood: Nagarjuna Akkineni is busy working on the promotions of a new movie Wild Dog. Saiyami Kher, Ali Reza, Dia Mirza and others are a part of the...

Tollywood: Nagarjuna Akkineni is busy working on the promotions of a new movie Wild Dog. Saiyami Kher, Ali Reza, Dia Mirza and others are a part of the film. Solomon is the writer and director of the movie. He marks his debut as a director with the film. The film's trailer created a huge curiosity already. Nagarjuna plays an Intelligence officer in the film. The pre-release business of the movie has come around 9 crores.

The following is the detailed breakdown of Wild Dog Pre Release Business worldwide.

Nizam – 2.5 Cr

Ceded – 1.2 Cr

Andhra Pradesh– 4 Cr

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State Total Business - 8.7 Cr

Karnataka + Rest Of India -80 Lac

Overseas - 50 Lac

Total Worldwide Pre Release Business - 9 Cr

Breakeven - 9.5 Cr

Wild Dog is releasing on April 4th, 2021.

