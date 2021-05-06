Pressure mounting on 'Liger' team

Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda has joined hands with dynamic director Puri Jagannath and is all set to come up with an action entertainer 'Liger'.

For the first time in his career, Vijay Deverakonda is going to play the role of a boxer in this movie. Bollywood beauty Ananya Panday is all set to make her Tollywood debut by playing the female lead in this movie. Due to the second wave of coronavirus, the shooting of 'Liger' got called off. But as per the latest reports, it seems like the pressure on the movie unit is getting increased day by day. The fans of Vijay Devarakonda have been requesting the makers to release updates about the film. It has been a while since any update came out from 'Liger' team. So, the fans have been upset about the same and the pressure is building up on the movie unit.

On the other hand, the movie unit is also waiting for the right time to begin their promotions and they are yet to lock the release date of the movie as well.