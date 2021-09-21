Prithviraj Sukumaran's reaction to Rana's style!

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the talented actors in the Malayalam cinema. The actor did the Malayalam film titled Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Prithviraj played the role Koshi Kurian. The film is getting remade in Telugu with the title Bheemla Nayak.



The makers released Rana's video yesterday and it opened to a good response. Rana is playing the role played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Prithvi reacted to the video on social media.



"Ayyapanum Koshiyum is a very very special film to me personally for a multitude of reasons and Koshy Kurien will forever remain one among the most iconic characters I have had the privilege of playing. Sachy and me have had so many conversations regarding the potential remakes of this very special film and we never imagined it would be this giant project with the stalwarts of the industry associated with it in Telugu. With legends like PawanKalyan sir, Trivikram sir, Ravi chetan (Ravi K Chandran) leading the way, with Thaman handling the music, you know this is going to be one hell of a ride!" posted Prithviraj.

The actor also added, "But what gives me even more happiness, is the fact that dear friend and brother Rana Daggubati , reprises Koshy Kurien in Telugu! Bro..you look so freaking cool and you have way more swag than I ever did! Privileged to present Rana Daggubati as Daniel Shekar!"