Producer Malkapuram Sivakumar speaks about ‘Thiragabadarasamy’

The highly anticipated film 'Thiragabadarasamy,' directed by AS Ravikumar Chaudhary, is set for a grand worldwide release on August 2. Featuring the promising young actor Raj Tarun and Malvi Malhotra as the lead pair, this film promises a blend of romance, sentiment, high-voltage action, and emotional elements.



Produced by Malkapuram Sivakumar under the Suraksh Entertainment Media banner, 'Thiragabadarasamy' has already generated significant buzz with its teaser, trailer, and songs. The storyline focuses on how life’s circumstances transform a quiet boy into a man of action, a role Raj Tarun executes with finesse.

Producer Malkapuram Sivakumar shared insights about the film. The project began in 2023, with director AS Ravikumar immediately captivated by the story. Raj Tarun was deemed perfect for the role, which required a transformation driven by intense situations.

Sivakumar, who entered the industry with 'Bhadradi' and has a history of introducing fresh talent, is excited about this new venture. He highlighted Mannara Chopra's significant negative role and praised the cast's performances.

The film, shot primarily in Zaheerabad, boasts lavish production values. Sivakumar emphasized the importance of cinema in creating employment and expressed his hope for the film’s success, aiming for a break-even point to continue supporting new talent. Alongside this project, he is also involved in Bollywood ventures and web series, underscoring his commitment to diverse storytelling.