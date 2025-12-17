Producer Nikhil M Gowda promises a chilling new experience with ‘Jinn’

The upcoming supernatural thriller Jinn, produced by Nikhil M. Gowda under the banners of Sadalamma Film Productions and Bilva Studios, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on December 19. Directed by Chinmay Ram, the film stars Amit Rao, Parvez Simba, Prakash Tuminad, Ravi Bhatt and Sangeetha in pivotal roles. With its teaser and trailer already creating strong buzz, expectations are steadily rising.

As the release date draws closer, producer Nikhil M. Gowda shared insights into the journey of Jinn and his passion for cinema. Hailing from Bengaluru, Nikhil revealed that his love for films began in childhood, with Telugu cinema playing a major influence. Although he entered the industry with aspirations of acting, his journey eventually led him to film production.

Nikhil said he came on board Jinn after director Chinmay Ram narrated the story, which instantly impressed him with its fresh concept. The film was shot along the Karnataka–Andhra border, and according to the producer, it delivers exactly the same intensity and fear he felt during the narration. He added that Jinn is designed to genuinely scare audiences and offer a gripping theatrical experience.

Highlighting the film’s technical strengths, Nikhil praised Alex’s background score and Sunil Honnali’s cinematography, calling them major assets. He also commended Chinmay Ram for translating the vision effectively onto the screen and thanked the entire cast for their committed performances.

Describing Jinn as a completely new cinematic experience, Nikhil expressed hope that audiences would embrace this fresh attempt that introduces the lesser-known concept of a jinn. He also revealed that he is currently hearing new stories and plans to continue producing films regularly in both Kannada and Telugu.