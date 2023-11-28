Producer Subhash Nuthalapati speaks high about ‘Atharva’

The film 'Atharva' is a crime suspense thriller that depicts the importance of Clues team in solving a crime case. The movie is presented by Nuthalapati Narasimham and Anasuyamma. Karthik Raju, Simran Choudhary, and Ayraa played the lead roles in the movie directed by Mahesh Reddy and produced by Subhash Nuthalapati under the banner of Peggo Entertainments. Vijaya and Jhansi are the executive producers. The film will hit the theatres on December 1st. Interim, producer Subhash Nuthalapati speaks about the film.

How did the project ‘Atharva’ happen? How did the journey begin?

I liked the way Mahesh Reddy narrated the story. I also liked the detailed description of the Clues department. So, we decided to begin the project.

What are the elements that you like in 'Atharva'?

Nowadays, there is a great demand for thriller movies. ‘Atharva’ has a lot of suspense and thrilling elements. No one made a movie on the Clues department before. We showed the workstyle of the Clues Team in more detail. For every ten minutes, there will be a twist in the movie.

Has ‘Atharva’ been made within the estimated budget?

The budget keeps increasing for every film. The main reason behind this is for the betterment of the product. Some special sets were erected for this movie. We can't disclose about them now. Everyone will understand after watching the movie.

What will be the impact of ‘Animal’ releasing on the same day on your movie?

Every week, we have one or more movies hitting the screens. Nani and Prabhas’ films are arriving in the month of December. So, it’s tough to get a slot where there is no competition. Although we knew there would be an impact of Animal on our movie, we felt this would be the right date for us.

Camera work and music are key for thrillers. Tell us about the work of DOP and the music.

Charan's camera work is amazing. Expectations about the movie increased with the wonderful music provided by Sricharan Pakala. Editors Vinay and Uddhav also have done well.