Puri goes out-of-the-box for Vijay Devarakonda

Tollywood: Fighter marks the debut of Vijay Devarakonda in Bollywood. Ananya Pandey, the film's leading lady makes her debut in Tollywood. With a lot of hype around the film, Vijay Devarakonda throws some hints about the film to the audiences in his recent interview. Vijay pinned high hopes that the film becomes a grand success.

Vijay Devarakonda claims that the film Fighter is a typical Telugu commercial movie. The actor is hopeful that it will work out well in terms of commercial aspects. The actor is eagerly waiting to get back to the film's sets and he looks forward to mark his first hit in Bollywood cinema. In an interview, Vijay also claimed that Puri had went out-of-the-box for the film and he surely will score a hit in both Telugu and Hindi.

