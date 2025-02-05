Pushpa 2 Action Scenes Go Viral After Netflix Premiere

The action-packed Tollywood film Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, continues to make waves globally following its OTT release on Netflix on January 30. The film, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has generated substantial buzz online, drawing mixed reactions from audiences.

The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise completed a 56-day theatrical run before arriving on the streaming platform. It became available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam, further expanding its reach among audiences worldwide.

Several high-intensity sequences from the film have gone viral on social media, leading to widespread discussions. A two-minute-three-second action scene in particular amassed 24 million views, generating 97,000 likes and thousands of comments.

Fans and critics have debated the film’s gravity-defying action, with some praising its stylized execution and others questioning its physics. A user commented, “Hollywood lacks this level of creativity despite having bigger budgets,” while another remarked, “The physics might not make sense, but it looks incredible.” Others compared it to classic kung fu films, pointing out the exaggerated stunts.

Industry reports indicate that Pushpa 2 maintained strong earnings at the box office before its digital release. As per Sacnilk, the film's net domestic collection stands at Rs 1,233.83 crore as of Day 62. On Tuesday alone, the film earned approximately Rs 3 lakh.

Globally, Pushpa 2 has grossed Rs 1,741.75 crore by Day 61, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films. Despite the transition to OTT, the film remains a talking point, with audiences continuing to engage with its action sequences, performances, and storyline.

The film’s OTT release has sparked conversations among international viewers, particularly in the United States. While some viewers praised the film’s stylized action, others remained critical of its over-the-top sequences. Comments ranged from admiration for the film’s bold execution to skepticism about its special effects.

A user wrote, “This scene is better than what most modern US action films offer,” while another remarked, “How does he manage to jump that high?” Some viewers criticized the CGI, with one stating, “This looks too fake.”